Andhra University AU B. Sc 4th Semester Results May 2017 Declared at aucoe.info

Andhra University (AU) B.Sc 4th Semester Results May 2017 have been released by the Andhra University on its official website - aucoe.info.Andhra University had conducted the 4th semester regular exams in the month of May for students pursuing undergraduate programs in Bachelor of Science at various colleges and institutions that come under its purview. Students who had appeared in the same can check their results by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website at - aucoe.info: Click on Results tab: Click on Show in front of 31/08/2017 FOURTH SEMESTER B.SC. DEGREE EXAMINATION HELD IN MAY 2017: Enter Your B.Sc Registration Number and click on Get Marks: Download the Result and take a Print Out for further reference: https://aucoe.info/RDA/resultsnew/results.phpThe students who are not satisfied with their exam results can apply for revaluation on the official website of Andhra University by paying a nominal fee. Andhra University had released the B.Sc Second semester results last week along with the results of B.Pharmacy First and Second Semester for the regular exams conducted earlier this year.Located in Vishakhapatnam in a sprawling campus of 171 hectares, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra University is one of the older Universities in India. It was established in the year 1926 in the Pre-Independence India and shared responsibilities with Madras University. Thousands of students pursue various under graduate, post graduate and doctorate programs at the University as well as Colleges and Institutions affiliated with the same.