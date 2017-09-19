Angry Punjab farmers Hold Protest, Dump Potatoes on Mohali Roads

Several Punjab farmers gathered at Mohali to continue their protest for a second straight day on Tuesday.The farmers were denied entry to Chandigarh on Monday where they planned a protest outside Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence.The agitation saw the farmers dump potatoes on roads demanding remunerative price of their crop. Farmers were also seen wearing strings of potatoes in their neck.Addressing the issue and unfulfilled demands of the farmers, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) general secretary, said, “There are no buyers of potatoes in Punjab which is leading to economic crisis. Hence, the farmers are left with no option except dumping the potatoes on the roads.”Lakhowal also highlighted that the potato growers are suffering ‘huge loss as there is no buyer’.He told CNN-News18, “Yesterday, a ten-member delegation of farmer met Captain Amarinder Singh’s chief principal secretary – Suresh Kumar who assured us of our demands being considered in the Cabinet meeting.”“But we’ll not end the protest unless our demands are met. We have informed farmers in all the villages of Punjab. They’ll start gathering in a large number tomorrow at Mohali,” he added.However, after Lakhowal spoke to CNN-News18, the protest was ultimately forcefully called off by the police in the evening who detained all the farmers.The protest lasted entire day and caused discomfort to the commuters and the residents of that area. Most two-wheelers slipped as the roads turned slippery after mass dumping of potatoes. Some of them who fell from the two-wheeler also got injured.