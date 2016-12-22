Anil Baijal Frontrunner to Replace Najeeb Jung as Delhi L-G

New Delhi: Retired bureaucrat Anil Baijal is the frontrunner for the post of Delhi Lieutenant Governor, which fell vacant on Thursday after the abrupt resignation of Najeeb Jung, sources told News18.

Jung resigned with one and a half years left for his term, after a tumultuous stint at the Delhi Raj Niwas that saw him locking horns with the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party multiple times.

Baijal had been a member of the executive council of the Vivekananda International Foundation, a New Delhi-based think-tank that had many of its fellows appointed to senior positions in the Narendra Modi government.

Read More: Lt Gov Najeeb Jung Submits his Resignation, Thanks PM Modi, CM Kejriwal

Earlier, there were reports that his name was being considered for the post of the governor of Jammu & Kashmir.

Baijal, an IAS officer, was the Union home secretary in the AB Valypayee government.

He has also been the vice-chairman of Delhi Development Authority, CMD of Air India and CEO of Prasar Bharti.

Baijal joined the IAS in 1969 and retired in 2006 as urban development secretary, Government of India.