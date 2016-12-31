Anil Baijal Takes Oath as Delhi's Lt Governor

First published: December 31, 2016, 11:34 AM IST | Updated: 11 hours ago

New Delhi: Former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal on Saturday took oath as the Lt. Governor of Delhi here.

Delhi: Anil Baijal to take oath as Delhi Lieutenant Governor shortly. pic.twitter.com/BuViRDpHwv — ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016

Baijal was administered the oath by Delhi High Court Chief Justice G. Rohini at the Lt Governor's office.

Former Union home secretary Anil Baijal takes oath as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi pic.twitter.com/Ay95XLCcpV — ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016

Baijal, a 1969-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, retired from service in 2006. He succeeds Najeeb Jung, who resigned earlier this week.