Anil Baijal Takes Oath as Delhi's Lt Governor

Agencies

First published: December 31, 2016, 11:34 AM IST | Updated: 11 hours ago
File image of newly appointed Lt.Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal (PTI)

New Delhi: Former Union Home Secretary Anil Baijal on Saturday took oath as the Lt. Governor of Delhi here.

Baijal was administered the oath by Delhi High Court Chief Justice G. Rohini at the Lt Governor's office.

Baijal, a 1969-batch Indian Administrative Service officer, retired from service in 2006. He succeeds Najeeb Jung, who resigned earlier this week.

