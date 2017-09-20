Anil Kapoor Starts Preparing for Abhinav Bindra Biopic
Harshavardhan on Tuesday shared a photograph of Anil and Apjit, where they are seen raising a toast.
Mumbai: Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, who will play shooter Abhinav Bindra on the silver screen, says his father Anil Kapoor has already started prepping for his role to essay Apjit Bindra, father of the Gold medalist at 2008 Beijing Olympics.
"The reel and real-life dads met and raised a toast to the start of this amazing project. Dad beat me to the meeting with Bindra senior and has already started his prep! Can't wait to be back and start work on this full swing!" Harshvardhan captioned the image.
Abhinav won the country's first individual gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
The biopic is scheduled to go on floors by October and will reportedly focus on the relationship between Abhinav and his father.
Harshvardhan, 26, made his debut in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya. He is currently shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming film "Bhavesh Joshi", which is expected to release later this year.
