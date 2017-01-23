Aniruddh Chaudhary Drops in at BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai

New Delhi: Haryana Cricket Association supremo Aniruddh Chaudhary, who has been the treasurer of the BCCI, on Monday dropped in at the parent body's headquarters in Wankhede Stadium to have an informal chat with his colleagues.

While a clearer picture is supposed to emerge after Supreme Court decides to announce the list of administrators, who will carry out the transition of BCCI as per Lodha Committee reforms, the two office-bearers, joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary may be required alongside CEO Rahul Johri for the timebeing.

"Yes, Aniruddh came to the Cricket Centre today. He had an informal meeting with all the senior functionaries there including CEO Rahul Johri. Obviously, it was not like he resumed office but he did enquire if the current set of people running the show have any doubts regarding any domain.

Obviously, there are a lot of accounts related works and one may require his help," a BCCI insider told PTI.