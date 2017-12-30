Anna University Results Nov-Dec 2017 1st/3rd/5th/7th Semester Declared at aucoe.annauniv.edu
The University of Anna had conducted the semester examinations in the months of November and December 2017.
Anna University Results from Nov-Dec 2017 for 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th Semester have been declared by the Anna University on its official website – aucoe.annauniv.edu. The University of Anna had conducted the semester examinations in the months of November and December 2017. The Varsity has released the results of Regular as well as Arrear examinations for the odd semesters. Candidates who had appeared for the same can check their exam results by following the instructions below:
How to check Anna University Results from Nov-Dec 2017 for 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th Semester?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://aucoe.annauniv.edu/
Step 2 – Click on the results notification, it will take you to http://aucoe.annauniv.edu/result/134679852/cgrade.html
Step 3 – Enter your registration number and click on submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
The exam results released online are for the immediate intimation of the candidates who had appeared for the same. Anna University will release the candidates’ Mark sheets of odd semester exam results to the respective colleges.
Candidates who were not able to attend the regular exam have the option to appear for arrear exams in the upcoming April examination schedule. Anna University is expected to soon release the Exam Schedule for April-May-June 2018 examination.
Earlier, Anna University, Chennai had postponed their exams due to heavy rain the region. Anna University had re-scheduled the exams that were originally scheduled to be conducted on 3rd November to 25th November and the exams that were scheduled for 25th November were postponed for 4th December 2017.
The Chennai rains had created a flood-like situation in its neighbouring districts too. The heavy down-pour started on 2nd November 2017 and continued uninterruptedly till the next day. Besides Anna University, the University of Madras had also postponed its November Examinations.
