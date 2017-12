Anna University Results Nov-Dec 2017 1st/3rd/5th/7th Semester Declared at aucoe.annauniv.edu

, 3, 5and 7SemesterAnna University on its official website – aucoe.annauniv.edu. The University of Anna had conducted the semester examinations in the months of November and December 2017. The Varsity has released the results of Regular as well as Arrear examinations for the odd semesters. Candidates who had appeared for the same can check their exam results by following the instructions below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://aucoe.annauniv.edu/ Step 2 – Click on the results notification, it will take you to http://aucoe.annauniv.edu/result/134679852/cgrade.html Step 3 – Enter your registration number and click on submitStep 4 – Download your result and take a print out for further referenceThe exam results released online are for the immediate intimation of the candidates who had appeared for the same. Anna University will release the candidates’ Mark sheets of odd semester exam results to the respective colleges.Candidates who were not able to attend the regular exam have the option to appear for arrear exams in the upcoming April examination schedule. Anna University is expected to soon release the Exam Schedule for April-May-June 2018 examination.Earlier, Anna University, Chennai had postponed their exams due to heavy rain the region. Anna University had re-scheduled the exams that were originally scheduled to be conducted on 3November to 25November and the exams that were scheduled for 25November were postponed for 4December 2017.The Chennai rains had created a flood-like situation in its neighbouring districts too. The heavy down-pour started on 2November 2017 and continued uninterruptedly till the next day. Besides Anna University, the University of Madras had also postponed its November Examinations.