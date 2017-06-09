Another Farmer From Mandsaur Succumbs to Injuries From Police Lathicharge

Mandsaur: Another farmer has reportedly died in Madhya Pradesh on Friday after succumbing to injuries from a police lathicharge.

The farmer hails from Mandsaur, where six farmers have already died in police firing.

According to sources, Ghyanshyam Dhakar had been taken from Mandsaur to Bhavgarh for treatment. After his condition did not improve, Dhakar had been shifted from Bhavgarh to Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital late night on Thursday.

Dhakar’s death will be the seventh in the ongoing farmer protests in Madhya Pradesh which started from June 1. Police have reportedly acted very swiftly in the case and have shifted the deceased’s kin to an undisclosed location.

The man behind the protests, Shivkumar Sharma nicknamed Kakkaji, has been claiming that the state has been hiding the actual number of deaths of farmers in police firing and hinted that the number could be substantially higher than the current figure.

Sharma is in Delhi, holding meetings with several farmer outfits and is scheduled to hold a press conference in the capital in the afternoon. Aides close to him say that he is likely going to react to the reports of the latest death.