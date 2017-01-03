Another Journalist Gunned Down in Bihar

Samastipur: Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday shot dead a journalist at Salkhani village in the district, police said.

Around 5-6 unidentified men opened fire at journalist Braj Kumar Singh, killing him on the spot, Samastipur SP Nawal Kishore Prasad Singh said.

Singh was associated with a prominent Hindi daily. He also ran a brick kiln where he was shot dead by the gunmen.

Though the reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, an old enmity is suspected to be the cause.

Salkhani village falls under Bibhutipur police station, about 40 kms from the Samastipur district headquarters.

Earlier, Dharmendra Singh, a journalist of a prominent vernacular daily, was shot dead in Rohtas district in November, 2016 apparently over his articles on illegal stone chips units.

Hindi daily Hindustan's Siwan bureau chief Rajdeo Ranjan was shot dead in Siwan district in May, 2016.