Another Nirbhaya: 7 Men Rape, Mutilate and Run Over Woman in Rohtak

Chandigarh: A group of unidentified men have gangraped a woman and brutalised her before crushing her head in Haryana’s Rohtak district.

Police said the attackers mutilated her private parts after the rape and ran a vehicle over her face to prevent identification. The incident allegedly occurred on May 9 but the body was recovered much later from Rohtak’s IMT area.

The woman was, according to the police, abducted by seven men while she was on her way to work. And in a throwback to Delhi’s infamous Nirbhaya case, preliminary investigations also found that she had been penetrated by a sharp object causing severe internal injuries.

The body was identified based on a missing person complaint filed by the victim’s parents on May 9. The family has alleged that their neighbours were involved in the heinous act.

The gruesome incident comes a week after the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty handed to four men who were convicted of raping a 23-year-old physiotherapist in Delhi on December 16, 2012. The woman, christened in the media as Nirbhaya or fearless, died 13 days later at a Singapore hospital where she was taken for treatment.

The sensational case had galvanised the country and triggered a change in India's rape laws.