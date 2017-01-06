Another Woman Assaulted in Bengaluru, Her Tongue Bitten
A screen grab of the CCTV footage and the victim's tongue.(CNN-News18)
Days after a CCTV footage showed men groping and molesting a woman in a Bengaluru street, another video from the Silicon Valley of India has emerged showing a woman being assaulted by a man while she was on her way to work at around 6:30 in the morning.
The incident took place in Bengaluru's KG Hills area and the victim's tongue was also bitten.
This incident is third in a series of molestation cases which have marred the image of one the most cosmopolitan cities of India. The victim has filed a complaint to police based on which the investigation has been initiated.
Earlier, on the New Year eve, mass molestation of women was reported in and around the junction of Brigade Road and M G Road, where thousands had gathered to herald the New Year.
Eyewitness accounts suggest that women were not only molested and groped but lewd remarks were also hurled at them even as it was claimed that 1,500 police personnel had been deployed to control the crowds.
