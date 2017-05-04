X

Anti-Naxal Ops: Arms, Ammunition Seized by Forces in Jharkhand

PTI

Updated: May 4, 2017, 9:57 AM IST
Representative Image (File photo)

Ranchi: Security forces on Thursday recovered a cache of over a dozen arms and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition as part of an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district.

Officials said a joint operation was launched by the CRPF and state police in the district after which a light machine gun (LMG), a semi-automatic US made rifle, an AK 47, a self-loading rifle (SLR), three INSAS rifles, six other guns and some communication gadgets were seized from a hideout.

Over 3,000 bullets of different calibre and magazine pouches were also seized by the team, they said. The operation is being conducted by the 158th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district police and it is still on, they added.

First Published: May 4, 2017, 9:57 AM IST
