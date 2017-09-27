Anti-social Elements Behind BHU Violence: CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said recent incidents in the Banaras Hindu University smacked of a "conspiracy" as prima facie reports suggest the role of anti-social elements in vitiating the atmosphere.The administration, he said, has been asked to get to the bottom of the issue and clearly told not to harass any student.A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve- teasing incident turned violent. An inquiry has been ordered into the violence on the campus."The report (on BHU incidents) has been received and administration has been clearly told not to harass any student but get to the bottom of this issue and find details of anti- social elements who vitiated the atmosphere (in the university) in the garb of students," he told reporters in Gorakhpur.Those involved in spreading anarchy on the campus will not be spared at any cost, he warned, adding that "prima facie investigation suggests it is a conspiracy by anti-social elements".The chief minister said the proctorial board of the university should have taken timely measures to ensure that the trouble did not escalate and nip the problem in the bud."Those indulging in arson and disorder should be dealt with sternly...all universities in the state have been told to hold dialogue with students (to prevent any such situation elsewhere)," he said.The chief minister suggested better communication between students and vice chancellors of central universities to prevent such incidents.On alleged baton-charge on journalists, he said action will be taken immediately after getting the final report.Hitting back at opposition parties, he said the law and order situation in the state has improved even though his political opponents were spreading canard against the government.As opposition parties targeted the BJP over the police action on the campus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah had spoken to Adityanath and asked him to address the issue at the earliest.UP government spokesperson and senior minister Shrikant Sharma yesterday said the chief minister had taken the matter "very seriously".He accused the opposition parties of trying to vitiate the academic atmosphere.Sharma said the government had asked the local administration to strengthen security on the campus.The violence had erupted on the campus around last weekend after some students, protesting against the incident on Thursday, wanted to meet the varsity's vice-chancellor at his residence.