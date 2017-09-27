Anti-Superstition Bill Gets Karnataka Cabinet Nod, to Ban ‘Made Snana’

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2017, which is commonly called ‘The Anti-Superstition Bill’.The bill will be tabled in the coming winter assembly session. It aims to put a complete end to black magic, human sacrifice, exorcism and other evil practices.The bill mentions a practice called 'Made Snana' that is prevalent in coastal Karnataka region. In ‘Made Snana’ people roll over the food left by Brahmins. This practice will be banned under the proposed bill as it violates human dignity.Law minister TB Jayachandra said that the bill was scrutinised by a committee from the law department. “The bill does not include Harikatha, Vaastu Shashtra or Astrology. These rituals or practices can continue,” he said.The bill has been drafted on the lines of The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifices and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.