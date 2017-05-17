Anti-Tobacco Activists in MP Push For Maximum Tax For bidi Under GST

Bhopal: Anti tobacco activists in Madhya Pradesh are pushing for punitive taxation of the sale of bidis under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The reason behind this campaign is that nearly 48,100 people die due to bidi consumption every year.

Bidis outsell cigarettes by a 8:1 ratio as per a study by Nandi et al (2014) published in British Medical Journal, the number of bidi workers in Madhya Pradesh was 7,03,487 workers.

Activists say that this roughly translates into one death for every 14 workers employed which is too big a cost to pay for sustaining employment.

It is difficult to get accurate data about the bidi industry in the state as it is mostly in the unorganized sector of the economy.

A 2010 study of bidi rollers found that more than 70 percent of the workers suffered from eye, gastrointestinal and nervous problems while more than half suffered from respiratory problems.

Former Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF) Azad Singh Dabas, at the MP State Minor Forest Produce Corporation (MPSMFPC), said that the state only eyes tendu patta collections which are used exclusively for making bidis while other minor non timber forest produce either remain unnoticed or are disappearing from the wild.

“I strongly believe that harmful tendu leaves which offer employment to collectors only for one to three weeks per year should be done away with and other herbs, seeds and resins could be collected for offering state government revenues to hundreds of crore and employment to tribals,” Dabas said. He sent a letter to state government in this regard in 2012 did not evoke any response till date.

MP is among top tendu leaves collecting states and last year tendu collection was 18 lakh standard bags in the state. The state accounts for almost 25% of the tendu leaves’ collection in the country, according to the figures of MPSMFPC.

The bidi industry mainly based in tribal-dominated areas like Jabalpur, Sagar, Raisen and most of the Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh, generates employment for thousands of people, even as it poses a risk of blindness to the makers that largely involve children.

Dr Lalit Shrivastava, MP patron of Voice of Tobacco Victims (VoTV), a volunteer organisation fighting tobacco, said, “I am sure our Finance Minister wants to see healthier Madhya Pradesh and will strongly support to tax bidi in the demerit category.”

While the VAT from tobacco earned in the state was Rs 347 crore in 2012-13, while the healthcare costs of tobacco use in Madhya Pradesh was Rs 1373 crore, a study by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare found.

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, Professor Surgical Oncology at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai and a leading activist on tobacco control said that the employment argument does not hold compared to the death and distress bidi causes.