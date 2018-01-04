AP POLYCET 2018 Exam Schedule Released, Exam on 28th April 2018
The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is an entrance examination conducted across the state for candidates seeking admissions to all Diploma Courses in Engineering, Non Engineering and Technology in various Polytechnics and Technical Institutions.
AP POLYCET 2018 Exam Schedule has been released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh on its official website - polycetap.nic.in.
The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) is an entrance examination conducted across the state of Andhra Pradesh for candidates seeking admissions to all Diploma Courses in Engineering, Non Engineering and Technology in various Polytechnics and Technical Institutions including aided as well as unaided or private institutes running as second shift in various Private Engineering Colleges in the state.
Important Dates:
As per the official exam schedule, the online application process for AP POLYCET 2018 is scheduled to begin on 19th March 2018 and candidates must apply before the due date 13th April 2018. The examination day for POLYCET 2018 is 28th April 2018 and the exam will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have passed Class 10th from a recognized Board of Education, or must be appearing for the same in upcoming March/April Board Exams.
AP POLYCET 2018 Exam Pattern:
The AP POLYCET 2018 paper will comprise of 120 questions. The Question Paper will be set in Objective Type Questions format and candidates will get 2 hours to attempt the same. The exam will be divided into 3 sections viz:
1. Mathematics containing 60 Questions carrying 60 Marks
2. Physics containing 30 Questions carrying 30 Marks
3. Chemistry containing 30 Questions carrying 30 Marks
The difficulty level of all the above sections will be as per the Class 10th SSC Examination level.
Candidates can visit the official website for AP POLYCET 2018 at https://polycetap.nic.in/Default.aspx
