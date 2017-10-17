AP Post MTS 2017 Admit Card Released at appost.in; 22nd Oct Exam Date
The Andhra Pradesh Circle will be conducting the exam on 22nd October 2017 for recruiting Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) for various posts across the state of Andhra Pradesh.
Candidates who have applied for AP Post MTS Direct Recruitment exam can download their admit cards from Andhra Postal Circle official website appost.in
Candidates who have applied for AP Post MTS Direct Recruitment exam can download their admit cards from Andhra Postal Circle official website by following the steps given below:
How to download AP Post MTS 2017 Admit Card?
Step 1: Visit the official website - appost.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on
Click Here to download Andhra Pradesh Circle MTS Direct Recruitment Admit Card
Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth to login
Step 4: Download your admit card and take a print out for further reference
Number of Vacancies
The chief postmaster general of Andhra Pradesh circle had officially announced 39 posts of Multi Tasking Staff in Postal/ RMS Divisions and Circle & Administrative Offices of Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle. These 39 posts are divided in various categories like 7 vacancies in administrative office, 1 in postal division and 31 in RMS division.
Exam Centres and Timing
AP Post MTS direct recruitment exam is scheduled for 22nd October and candidates will get 2 hours (2PM – 4PM) to attempt the same. The Andhra Pradesh circle will conduct the exam at Kurnool, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam centres.
Exam Pattern
AP Post MTS direct recruitment exam will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) which will be based on syllabus of Class 10th standard. The exam will be divided into four sections of 25 Questions each viz General knowledge, English language, and Mathematics and Telgu language. Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking for any wrong answer.
