APPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Screening Test Results 2017 Declared on psc.ap.gov.in; Mains on October 13th
A total of 35,503 candidates had registered for the screening test of Assistant Statistical Officers (ASO) recruitment examination conducted by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), out of which 19,802 had appeared for the same.
Candidates who had appeared for the APPSC Screening Test examination can check the results on psc.ap.gov.in
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Screening Test results for the recruitment of Assistant Statistical Officers (ASO) in Andhra Pradesh Economic and Statistical Subordinate Service on its official website - psc.ap.gov.in.
The screening test conducted on 9th July 2017 consisted of 150 questions and the duration of the exam was 1 hr 30 minutes. Candidates who had appeared for the APPSC Screening Test examination can check the results from the official website by following the instructions given below:
How to Check APPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Screening Test Results 2017:
Step 1: Visit the official website - www.psc.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link “Results of Screening Test for Assistant Statistical officer”
Step 3: List of Qualified Candidates and Rejected Candidates will appear
Step 4: Check your result with your Hall Ticket Number
Step 5: Download the Result and Save it for further reference
A total of 35,503 candidates had registered for the screening test of Assistant Statistical Officers (ASO) recruitment examination conducted by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), out of which 19,802 had appeared for the same. The examination was conducted to fill 95 vacant posts in the department.
The main examination will be held on 13th October 2017. The Main Examination will have 2 papers viz:
Paper - 1) General Studies and Mental Ability
Paper - 2) Concerned Subject from Economics, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science and Commerce.
Both the papers will carry 150 questions and will be of 150 minutes duration each. Candidates who have cleared the screening test must keep a tab on news as the hall tickets for Main Examination will be available a few weeks before the exam date and they need to download the same.
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was established on the date of formation of the state Andhra Pradesh, i.e. 1st November 1956. It’s duties include conducting Departmental Tests for several departments, conducting examination for admission to RIMC, Dehradun, conducting Half yearly examination for IAS and IPS Officers and Proficiency tests for AIS Officers, watching temporary appointments exceeding 3 months and according concurrence for their continuance (regulation 16), consultation in cases of appointment of contract extending over 5 years etc.
