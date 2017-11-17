APPSC Group 2 Mains Results 2017 Declared, Check Now at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Group 2 Mains Results 2017 have been declared by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on its official website - psc.ap.gov.in.APPSC had issued a recruitment notice in November 2016 for the recruitment of 982 Grade II officers out of which 442 vacancies were for the executive posts and 540 for the non-executive posts.The Commission had conducted the Preliminary examination for the recruitment of Group-II services on 26th February 2017 earlier this year and candidates who had cleared the Prelims appeared for the Mains Exam on 15th and 16th July 2017. Approximately 6,67,010 candidates had applied for the exam.Candidates who had appeared for the APPSC Group-2 Mains Results 2017 can follow the instructions below to check their marks.– Visit the official website - psc.ap.gov.in– Click on “click here” given at the end of the page in front of:"Online Application Submission for all other Notifications and to visit commission's website https://www.psc.ap.gov.in"– It will open the default homepage - https://www.psc.ap.gov.in/Default.aspx– Click on the following notification:Notf. No. 18/2016 - Recruitment to Group-II Services Mains results. For details please - Click Here– According to your Hall Ticket Number click on the PDF listed on this page– CTRL+F with your Hall Ticket Number and Download your marks- https://www.psc.ap.gov.in/HomePages/GroupIIMainsMarks_90307.aspxAPPSC has also notified that the exam results of candidates for whom the results are withheld, will also be published soon on its official website.The notification also stated, "qualifying marks are as given in notification and if any candidate did not appear in all the papers (absent in one or more papers) his/her candidature will not be considered for selection."