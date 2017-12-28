GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
APPSC Group 3 Mains Panchayat Secretary Results 2017 Declared at psc.ap.gov.in

The results are listed district-wise and show marks obtained in GS&MA papers, in Paper-II and total marks scored by the candidates.

Updated:December 28, 2017, 10:31 AM IST
APPSC Group 3 Mains Panchayat Secretary Results 2017 Declared at psc.ap.gov.in
APPSC aims to fill 1055 vacancies for the post of Panchayat Secretary in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service - Group-III Services and had conducted the Group 3 Main exams on 6th and 7th August 2017.
APPSC Panchayat Secretary Group 3 Mains Results 2017 have been declared by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website - psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC aims to fill 1055 vacancies for the post of Panchayat Secretary in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service - Group-III Services and had conducted the Group 3 Main exams on 6th and 7th August 2017.

Candidates who had appeared for these exams can now check their results by following the instructions given below

How to Check APPSC Panchayat Secretary Group 3 Mains Results 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website

Step 2 – Click on the last link to visit the default homepage

Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here’ in the notification that reads -

“Notification. No.29/2016 - Recruitment to Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service - Group-III Services - Mains Marks List For details please (Published on 27/12/2017)”

Step 4 – Select your district to open the relevant pdf or click on the below links for your district
• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Anantpur District
• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Chitoor District
• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for East Godavari District
• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Guntur District
• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Krishna District
• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Kurnool District
• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Nellore District
• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Prakasam District
• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Srikakulam District
• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Visakhapatnam District
• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Vizianagaram District
• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for West Godavari District
• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Kadapa District
Step 5 – CTRL+F with your Hall Ticket Number
Step 6 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference

