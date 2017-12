APPSC Group 3 Mains Panchayat Secretary Results 2017 Declared at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Group 3 Mains Results 2017 have been declared by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website - psc.ap.gov.in . APPSC aims to fill 1055 vacancies for the post of Panchayat Secretary in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service - Group-III Services and had conducted the Group 3 Main exams on 6th and 7th August 2017.The results are listed district-wise and show marks obtained in GS&MA papers, in Paper-II and total marks scored by the candidates.Candidates who had appeared for these exams can now check their results by following the instructions given belowHow to Check APPSC Panchayat Secretary Group 3 Mains Results 2017?Step 1 – Visit the official website Step 2 – Click on the last link to visit the default homepageStep 3 – Click on ‘Click here’ in the notification that reads -“Notification. No.29/2016 - Recruitment to Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service - Group-III Services - Mains Marks List For details please (Published on 27/12/2017)”Step 4 – Select your district to open the relevant pdf or click on the below links for your district• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Anantpur District• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Chitoor District• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for East Godavari District• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Guntur District• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Krishna District• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Kurnool District• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Nellore District• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Prakasam District• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Srikakulam District• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Visakhapatnam District• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Vizianagaram District• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for West Godavari District• Check APPSC Group 3 Result for Kadapa DistrictStep 5 – CTRL+F with your Hall Ticket NumberStep 6 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference