APSC CCE Preliminary Examination 2016 Results Announced at apsc.nic.in

Candidates whose Roll numbers are enlisted in the results list are eligible to appear in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination.

Updated:October 26, 2017, 7:37 PM IST
The APSC CCE Preliminary Examination 2016 results have been announced by the Assam Public Service Commission on its official website - apsc.nic.in. The APSC CCE Preliminary Examination 2016 was conducted on 2nd July, 2017. Candidates who had appeared for APSC CCE Preliminary Examination 2016 can download their results from official website by following the steps given below:

How to download APSC CCE Preliminary Examination 2016 results?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - apsc.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on the 'Notices' tab at the top

Step 3 – Click on "Results: Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination - 2016"

Step 4 – Do a CTRL+F with your Roll Number

Step 5 – Download the pdf file and save it for further reference

The Assam Public Service Commission has also stated in the official notification about errors in the answer keys for which marks have been awarded, "With regard to the errors that had crept into the answer keys the Commission has awarded grace marks on 'pro-rata basis' in the relevant cases vis-a-vis the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India's verdict in case number Appeal (Civil) 1997 of 2008," read the statement.

Candidates whose Roll numbers are enlisted in the results list are eligible to appear in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2016. The Roll Numbers of candidates qualified for main exam are given on the results notification in serial order. As per reports, APSC Combined Competitive (Main) Exam will be scheduled in last week of January, 2018 or in the first week of February, 2018. The exact dates for the APSC CC Main Exam will be notified shortly on the official website.

