APSET 2017 Results & CutOff Marks Declared on apset.net.in
Andhra University has published the list of Qualified Candidates as well as Cutoff Marks of APSET 2017 Examination.
APSET 2017 Results have been declared by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on its official website - apset.net.in.
Andhra University has published the list of Qualified Candidates as well as Cutoff Marks of APSET 2017 Examination. The Varsity had conducted Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2017 on behalf of Government of Andhra Pradesh on July 30th 2017 in 31 subjects as approved by University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi.
As per the official notification 32,282 candidates had appeared for the examination. Candidates who had appeared for APSET 2017 can check their result by following the instructions below:
How to Check APSET 2017 Results and Cutoff Marks?
Step 1: Visit the official website - apset.net.in
Step 2: To Check with your Roll Number, Click on Click Here to View Result
Step 3: CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 4: Download the file and save it or take a print out for further reference.
Direct Link: https://apset.net.in/res_release.aspx
Candidates can also check the Subject and Category Wise CutOff Percentage by clicking on
Click Here to View Cut-off Marks
Direct Link: https://apset.net.in/rescutoff.aspx
As per the UGC Guidelines, 6% of the candidates who had appeared in all three papers are declared as Qualified for the post of Assistant Professor / Lecturer. The qualified candidates are then distributed as per the State Reservation Policy of Andhra Pradesh viz:
For Backward Class / Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe Candidates
- BC-A (7%), BC-B (10%), BC-C (1%), BC-D (7%), BC-E (4%), SC (15%), ST (6%).
For Women and PWD Candidates
33.33% for Women category and 3% for PWD candidates will be given Reservation vertically in each category.
The candidates belonging to Reserved categories have to furnish their category certificates at the time of document verification.
