APSET Final Answer Keys 2017 Released on apset.net.in

Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test - APSET 2017 was conducted on 30th July 2017 across the state of Andhra Pradesh and a huge number of candidates had appeared for the examination.

Updated:August 24, 2017, 2:35 PM IST
Candidates can check the answer keys on apset.net.in
Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET 2017) Final Answer Keys have been released by the Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on its official website apset.net.in. The varsity had earlier published the provisional answer keys on August 10th. Andhra University has notified these as Updated Answer Keys after redressal of Grievances of APSET 2017.

Candidates can check the answer keys by following the instructions given below:

How to check the APSET 2017 Final Answer Keys:

Step 1: Visit the official website - apset.net.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Final Answer Keys”

Step 3: Click on Paper I, II and III according to your Series and Subject

Step 4: Download the answer key and save it or take a printout of the same for further reference

Direct Link: https://apset.net.in/AnswerKeys.aspx

The AP State Eligibility Test (SET) is conducted for the recruitment of the assistant professor or lecturer posts in government colleges and universities in Andhra Pradesh. The test is based on the pattern of the UGC - National Eligibility Test (NET). The APSET-2017 examination is conducted in 31 subjects as per UGC’s permission.

The Andhra University is one of the oldest and internationally high ranked University in India. Andhra University College of Engineering is one of the 3 oldest engineering colleges in India, established in 1926.The university offers courses that include Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Geology, and Geography. The university teaches applied sciences like Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Human Genetics, Environmental Sciences, Geophysics, Geo-Engineering, Remote Sensing, Nuclear Physics, Meteorology, Oceanography, Nuclear Chemistry, Environmental Chemistry and Bioinorganic chemistry.
