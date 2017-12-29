APTET 2017 Exam Dates Revised: Exams from 5th to 15th Feb 2018

APTET 2017 Exam Dates Revised schedule for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2017 has been released by thecse.ap.gov.in. As per the new schedule, the exams will now commence from 5February 2018 and conclude on 15February 2018 instead of the original schedule which had the exams starting from 17till 27January 2018. The registration deadline has also been extended till 17January 2018 (from1st of January 2018, earlier). Thereby, the result of APTET 2017 will also get delayed and will be available on 26February 2018.Candidates can register online for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2017 that will be held in 13 districts of the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Computer Based Test will be organized in two sessions viz 9:30 AM to 12 Noon and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates can apply for APTET 2017 Paper I to be eligible to apply for posts of Classes I to V teachers and Paper II to be eligible to apply for posts of Classes I to VIII teachers.Candidates can check the revised schedule notification at the below mentioned URL:The Online Mock Test is expected to be released by 23January 2018 for the candidates to get familiar with the exam pattern. The hall tickets will be released on 24January 2018.Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test - APTET is a State Eligibility test for candidates to qualify for applying for the post of teachers for Class I to VIII in the government schools, mandal parishad, zilla parishad, municipality, private aided and un-aided schools in Andhra Pradesh.