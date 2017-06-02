Are You on Twitter? Asks American Journalist to PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: American journalist and anchor at NBC News Megyn Kelly provided social media with enough ammunition to roast her over her asking Prime Minister Modi if he is on Twitter.

Modi, on the other hand, tweeted about his interaction with the 'noted journalist and commentator'.

Before dinner, had a brief interaction with noted journalist & commentator @megynkelly, moderator of tomorrow's session at the @SPIEF. pic.twitter.com/5CQ58Zn5hP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2017

The 'noted journalist' was surprised when PM Modi said: "I saw your tweet...with umbrella."

"Oh really, did you? Are you on Twitter?" was her response.

Modi joined in the laughter and said, "Yes."

Ever since the interaction made its way to the social media, Kelly has become the butt of all jokes.

For the record, Modi is the second most followed world leader on Twitter. The pole position is occupied by Donald Trump.

At state dinner party at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg with Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi. More tonight @NBCNightlyNews pic.twitter.com/FX5kjfIJAf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017

Here is a look at some of the twitter responses to Kelly's question:

Did Megyn Kelly just ask the PM if he's on Twitter?! https://t.co/43VkvZ9x0r — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) June 2, 2017

No @megynkelly, nothing like that. Modi govt and his social media army just don't like paid journalists like Sagarika and her husband. https://t.co/E9PhGAF6Vx — Mthn (@Being_Humor) June 2, 2017

NBC's Megyn Kelly clearly fell short on her homework and is now being bashed across Twitter for asking "Are you on twitter?" to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/pw7f4OwFMZ — अरुण मणि त्रिपाठी™ (@iarunmani) June 2, 2017