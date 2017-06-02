GET APP News18 APP
Are You on Twitter? Asks American Journalist to PM Narendra Modi

Updated: June 2, 2017, 5:46 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd from right) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) talk to journalist Megyn Kelly (right) on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) at the Constantine (Konstantinovsky) Palace in Russia on June 1, 2017. (Photo: Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters)

New Delhi: American journalist and anchor at NBC News Megyn Kelly provided social media with enough ammunition to roast her over her asking Prime Minister Modi if he is on Twitter.

Modi, on the other hand, tweeted about his interaction with the 'noted journalist and commentator'.

The 'noted journalist' was surprised when PM Modi said: "I saw your tweet...with umbrella."

"Oh really, did you? Are you on Twitter?" was her response.

Modi joined in the laughter and said, "Yes."

Ever since the interaction made its way to the social media, Kelly has become the butt of all jokes.

For the record, Modi is the second most followed world leader on Twitter. The pole position is occupied by Donald Trump.

Here is a look at some of the twitter responses to Kelly's question:

First Published: June 2, 2017, 5:40 PM IST
