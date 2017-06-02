Are You on Twitter? US Journalist Megyn Kelly Asks PM Modi

New Delhi: American journalist and anchor at NBC News Megyn Kelly provided social media with enough ammunition to roast her over her asking Prime Minister Modi if he is on Twitter.

Modi, on the other hand, tweeted about his interaction with the 'noted journalist and commentator'.

Before dinner, had a brief interaction with noted journalist & commentator @megynkelly, moderator of tomorrow's session at the @SPIEF. pic.twitter.com/5CQ58Zn5hP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2017

The 'noted journalist' was surprised when PM Modi said: "I saw your tweet...with umbrella."

"Oh really, did you? Are you on Twitter?" was her response.

Modi joined in the laughter and said, "Yes."

Ever since the interaction made its way to the social media, Kelly has become the butt of all jokes.

For the record, Modi is the second most followed world leader on Twitter. The pole position is occupied by Donald Trump.

Here is a look at some of the twitter responses to Kelly's question:

Megyn Kelly : "Are you on Twitter? SERIOUSLY? Modi: Yes, All the time. I run my government from there . — Pritam (@lipseater) June 2, 2017

Megyn Kelly asking #Modi if he's on #twitter tell either of 2 things

The world media is still ignorant of India or she was just being stupid — Yash Sharma (@yashrma) June 2, 2017

Unlike @megynkelly, Indian #PM @narendramodi did do his homework & makes small talk about umbrella photo on twitter! https://t.co/Mfnl3SPCyh — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) June 2, 2017

Every time a woman meets Modi she becomes fodder for troll army. Next up- Indians attack Megyn Kelly's FB page telling her who Sachin is. — Aditi (@awryaditi) June 2, 2017

Did Megyn Kelly just ask the PM if he's on Twitter?! https://t.co/43VkvZ9x0r — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) June 2, 2017

NBC's Megyn Kelly clearly fell short on her homework and is now being bashed across Twitter for asking "Are you on twitter?" to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/pw7f4OwFMZ — अरुण मणि त्रिपाठी™ (@iarunmani) June 2, 2017