Are You on Twitter? US Journalist Megyn Kelly Asks PM Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre) talk to journalist Megyn Kelly (left) on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) at the Constantine (Konstantinovsky) Palace in Russia on June 1, 2017. (Photo tweeted by Megyn Kelly@megynkelly on Twitter)
New Delhi: American journalist and anchor at NBC News Megyn Kelly provided social media with enough ammunition to roast her over her asking Prime Minister Modi if he is on Twitter.
Modi, on the other hand, tweeted about his interaction with the 'noted journalist and commentator'.
Before dinner, had a brief interaction with noted journalist & commentator @megynkelly, moderator of tomorrow's session at the @SPIEF. pic.twitter.com/5CQ58Zn5hP
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2017
The 'noted journalist' was surprised when PM Modi said: "I saw your tweet...with umbrella."
"Oh really, did you? Are you on Twitter?" was her response.
Modi joined in the laughter and said, "Yes."
Ever since the interaction made its way to the social media, Kelly has become the butt of all jokes.
For the record, Modi is the second most followed world leader on Twitter. The pole position is occupied by Donald Trump.
Here is a look at some of the twitter responses to Kelly's question:
Megyn Kelly : "Are you on Twitter? SERIOUSLY?
Modi: Yes, All the time. I run my government from there .
— Pritam (@lipseater) June 2, 2017
Megyn Kelly asking #Modi if he's on #twitter tell either of 2 things
The world media is still ignorant of India or she was just being stupid
— Yash Sharma (@yashrma) June 2, 2017
Unlike @megynkelly, Indian #PM @narendramodi did do his homework & makes small talk about umbrella photo on twitter! https://t.co/Mfnl3SPCyh
— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) June 2, 2017
Every time a woman meets Modi she becomes fodder for troll army. Next up- Indians attack Megyn Kelly's FB page telling her who Sachin is.
— Aditi (@awryaditi) June 2, 2017
Did Megyn Kelly just ask the PM if he's on Twitter?! https://t.co/43VkvZ9x0r
— Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) June 2, 2017
NBC's Megyn Kelly clearly fell short on her homework and is now being bashed across Twitter for asking "Are you on twitter?" to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/pw7f4OwFMZ
— अरुण मणि त्रिपाठी™ (@iarunmani) June 2, 2017
Are You On Twitter? @megynkelly Asked PM @narendramodi , The World's 2nd Most followed Political LeaderGreatest Joke by a journalistst. pic.twitter.com/rYUKMq2ioW
— Tanmay Shankar (@Shanktan) June 2, 2017
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's First The 'Tech And Auto Show' Starts From 3 June on CNN-News18
- Seamless Banking Under 5 Minutes With Kotak 811
- Have You Read Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to His Death Rumours?
- Wonder Woman Movie Review: Hits The Right Chord Despite Its Flaws
- 2017 Suzuki Swift Undergoes Crash Test, Scores Three Out of Five