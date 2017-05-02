Armed Men Loot Bank in Kashmir's Kulgam; Hunt on For Accused

Kashmir: A day after five policemen and two bank employees were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, armed men looted a bank in the same district. Police said two gunmen made way into the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in Yaripora area and looted around Rs 65,000.

“The bank officials told us that one person with a pistol entered and took away cash to the tune of Rs 60,000-70,000. The accused, along with his accomplice, has taken shelter inside a house,” said IGP, Kahsmir, Syed Javed Mujtaba Gillani. Police officials have cordoned off the Yaripora area and hunt is on for the armed men.

The robbery comes a day after terrorists on Monday killed five policemen and two bank officials in Kulgam district.