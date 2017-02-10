33 Kg Gold, 8 Lakh Cash Looted From Gurugram Finance Company

Gurugram: In a daring heist, around 7 to 8 armed men looted 33 kg of gold and Rs 8 lakh cash from Manappuram Finance company in Gurugram on Thursday.

Three persons including a bank guard and two customers are said to have sustained injuries in the incident.

The robbery took place at the busy New Railway Road area in Gurugram when robbers threatened the company staff and customers with guns and knives and decamped with the booty.

The total loss to the company is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore.

"The robbers had firearms. The four staffers and customers were threatened with dire consequences and asked to remain quite at gun point and they also brandished knives," Police said.

An alert has been sounded in the city and the police team is scanning the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Meanwhile, Gurugram police have yet to receive CCTV footage from Mannapuram.

"We are yet to receive CCTV footage from Mannapuram. The company is saying that their servers are in Kerala and it will take some time to send the entire day's footage," said police.