New Delhi: The Indian Army does not reveal plans before executing them, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, indicating a possible retaliation to avenge the beheading of two Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan.

"We do not talk about future plans beforehand. We share details after execution of the plan," Gen Rawat told PTI.

Pressed further, he said "When this kind of action takes place, we also carry out retaliatory action". He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Vice Chief of Army Staff Sarath Chand on Tuesday had said the army will respond to the dastardly act at "a time and place of its choosing".

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley had said the "sacrifice (of the two soldiers) will not go in vain" and the Indian armed forces will react "appropriately" to the "inhuman act" of the Pakistani troops.

Sources said the army is weighing various options to respond to the beheading of a Naib Subedar and a BSF head constable by a Pakistani Border Action Team on the Line of Control on May 1.

Asked about the sudden reactivation of terror launchpads across the LoC which were destroyed by India during the surgical strike last year, Rawat only said the "counter-infiltration postures" have been beefed up.

