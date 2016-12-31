Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Retires After 43 years in Service
File image of Dalbir Singh. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Indian Army chief General Dalbir Singh retired on Saturday after 43 years in service. He thanked the government for giving the army a "free hand" to conduct operations.
General Dalbir Singh will shortly hand over charge to his successor General Bipin Rawat.
"After 43 years of service to the nation I superannuate today. I salute the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices," Dalbir Singh said after inspecting a guard of honour at the South Block lawns here.
"Gratitude to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for the support and free hand in conducting operations. For impetus on modernisation," Dalbir Singh said.
He also thanked the government for "granting one rank one pension (OROP) to the ex-servicemen".
Praising the strength of the Indian Army, he said: "Indian Army is the finest and strongest army in the world. Our leaders are competent and soldiers are brave."
General Dalbir Singh inspects guard of honour on his last day as Army Chief pic.twitter.com/8imdz2hrBk
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
In 2012, we had killed 67 terrorists, 65 in 2013 & killed 141 terrorists alone in J&K this year: Gen Dalbir Singh on last day as Army Chief pic.twitter.com/uSAUW5FQMD
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 31, 2016
