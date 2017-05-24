Army Enquiry Exonerates Major Gogoi of Wrongdoing in 'Human Shield' Incident

New Delhi: Two days after Major Leetul Gogoi was honoured with a Chief of Army Staff (COAS) commendation card, the Army exonerated him from any wrongdoing in the incident involving tying a Kashmiri man to the bonnet of his jeep to find a way through a stone pelting crowd.

Sources revealed to CNN-News18 that nothing has been found against Maj Leetul Gogoi in the court of inquiry. The paperwork still remains but the source says there is nothing against him.

Maj Gogoi will continue to remain in Jammu despite criticism.

The Army has no plan to move him out and he will continue his tenure at 53 Rashtriya Rifles.

"What he did may not be technically right but if there is a similar situation, the Army will not take people to task," said the source.

Major Gogoi had tied a Kashmiri man to the bonnet of his jeep to find a way through a stone pelting crowd.

"I tried dispersing the crowd but it didn't happen until I tied the stone pelter to the jeep," Said Gogoi on Tuesday. He said that he could restrain the stone pelters only after that. The Army Officer said that he saved the lives of a lot of locals there.

Ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which shares power with the BJP, on Tuesday disapproved of the Army chief's commendation for Major Leetul Gogoi who had tied up a man to a jeep as a shield against stone-pelting in Kashmir last month.

PDP general secretary Nizamuddin Bhat said honouring Gogoi was not proper as the act was a human rights violation.