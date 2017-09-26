GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC, 1 Militant Killed

An Army official said a weapon has been recovered from the site of the encounter in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2017, 10:49 AM IST
Representative image
Srinagar: A militant was killed on Tuesday as Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"An infiltration bid has been eliminated in general area Zorawar of Uri sector. One terrorist has been killed," an Army official said.

He said a weapon has been recovered from the site of the encounter. The operation is on and further details are awaited, the official added.

