Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC, 1 Militant Killed
An Army official said a weapon has been recovered from the site of the encounter in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Representative image
Srinagar: A militant was killed on Tuesday as Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
"An infiltration bid has been eliminated in general area Zorawar of Uri sector. One terrorist has been killed," an Army official said.
He said a weapon has been recovered from the site of the encounter. The operation is on and further details are awaited, the official added.
