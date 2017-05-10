X
Army Foils Infiltration Bid by Militants in Baramulla Along Line of Control
Representative image (Reuters)
Srinagar: An infiltration bid by militants was foiled by the Indian Army along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Kashmir on Tuesday.
Army officials told PTI that there were no casulaties and that the militants were forced to retreat to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
"Army troops opened fire on a group of terrorists attempting to sneak into our territory on Tuesday night and forced them back across the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Baramulla district," the official said.
The Army has launched a combing operation in the area to ensure that none of the militants managed to get in.
(With Inputs from PTI)
First Published: May 10, 2017, 12:06 PM IST
