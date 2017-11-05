GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Baramulla, Two Militants Killed

The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2017, 9:38 AM IST
Srinagar: Two militants were on Sunday killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The operation is still in progress.

"An infiltration bid was foiled in Uri sector and two terrorists have been killed," an Army official said in Srinagar.

Further details are awaited.

