Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Baramulla, Two Militants Killed
The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Srinagar: Two militants were on Sunday killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The operation is still in progress.
"An infiltration bid was foiled in Uri sector and two terrorists have been killed," an Army official said in Srinagar.
Further details are awaited.
