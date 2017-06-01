Army Foils BAT Raid, Kills 5 Pakistani Soldiers in J&K's Poonch District

New Delhi: The Army successfully repelled a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday.

Sources told CNN-News18 that five Pakistani soldiers, part of the BAT raid, were killed after they tried attacking Indian positions in the Krishnaghati Sector of Poonch district. They added that four Pakistani posts were also destroyed.

The action began around 7.40 AM when Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Krishnaghati sector and shelled Indian positions.

India retaliated and in the ensuing exchange, seven people were injured and three civilians were killed on the Pakistani side while five people were reportedly injured on the Indian side along with one fatality.

Krishanghati sector is the same area where two Indian soldiers were beheaded last month. A Naib Subedar and a BSF head constable were beheaded by a Pakistani Border Action Team on the Line of Control on May 1.