Army Says Surgical Strikes Across LoC an Option if Required

Just a day after Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that the possibility of a two-front war with China and Pakistan could not be completely sidelined, commander of the northern command Lt Gen Devraj Anbu on Thursday has said that the army will cross the line of control (LoC) if required.In a stern message, Lt General Anbu said that the LoC was an imaginary line. “The surgical strikes were a message that the line of control was imaginary and can be crossed whenever required,” he said.Lt Gen Anbu also said that launch pads and terrorists camps had increased since last year. “Camps have increased but we have not let them enter our country. Entry of terrorists has reduced,” he added.Talking on Kashmir militancy, he said that youth will not pick up guns because the funds of the separatists were being choked. “The choking of funds will have a major impact on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. It’ll only lead to a better situation,” he said.His statement comes a day after army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday cautioned that China is silently taking over territory and testing India's threshold, and warned of a two-front war on the western and northern borders.Lt Gen Anbu, however, said that minor differences with China will be solved with regular meetings and dialogue. “There is no Doklam-like problem with China in Ladakh,” he said.