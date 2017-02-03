Army Jawan Battles Snow, Brings Mother's Body Back Home in J&K

Srinagar: Mohammad Abbas, an Army jawan who was stranded in garrison village of Rangwar with the body of his 60-year-old mother Sakina Begum, managed to bring back the remains after travelling through a difficult terrain covered with snow.

Abbas along with relatives and other jawans walked nearly 10 KM from Chowkibal - a base point to Karnah - to Sadhna top in Srinagar.

Abbas and few of his relatives have been stuck at this point for the last four nights trying desperately to cross Sadhna ridge to their native village of Chitrakote - a distance of 50 km distance.

Abbas along with his colleagues had a tough time in reaching home for her last rites. "She was buried in her native graveyard," Army sources said.

Sakina's body has curled up and gone out of shape since she died of cardiac condition six days back in Pathankot where Abbas was posted.

Sakina had gone to Pathankot for treatment. She complained of chest pain and was taken to a hospital but died in the intervening night of 27 and 28th of January. Abbas went to Jammu then Srinagar by road because the flights were either cancelled due to bad weather or tickets were not available.

Karnah gets cut off for several weeks after heavy snowfall. Residents have pitched for construction of a tunnel that would bypass Sadhna ridge over last five decades but no action has been taken about this till date.