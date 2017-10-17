Army Jawan Beaten by Mob on Suspicion of Being Braid Chopper
The injured jawan was rescued by Army personnel and policemen, officials said. He was taken to a military hospital for treatment.
Representative image (Network18 Creatives)
Srinagar: An Army jawan was beaten up by a mob on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara town on suspicion of being a braid chopper.
The injured jawan was rescued by Army personnel and policemen, officials said. He was taken to a military hospital for treatment.
The jawan, who could not be identified, was beaten by people on the allegation of being a braid chopper, they said.
A video of the incident was being widely circulated on social networking sites.
Army officials did not respond to calls seeking an official version of the incident.
Protests also broke out in several parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, against the unabated braid chopping attacks with at least half a dozen such alleged incidents reported in the past 24 hours.
The injured jawan was rescued by Army personnel and policemen, officials said. He was taken to a military hospital for treatment.
The jawan, who could not be identified, was beaten by people on the allegation of being a braid chopper, they said.
A video of the incident was being widely circulated on social networking sites.
Army officials did not respond to calls seeking an official version of the incident.
Protests also broke out in several parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, against the unabated braid chopping attacks with at least half a dozen such alleged incidents reported in the past 24 hours.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Throwback to When Afridi Smashed Gilchrist Around the Park
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tigor Comparison Review: David vs Goliath?
- Have You Read Bigg Boss S1 Host Arshad Warsi’s View About the Show Yet?
- Prithvi Shines as Board President XI Post Comfortable Win Over NZ
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan