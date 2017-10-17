GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Army Jawan Beaten by Mob on Suspicion of Being Braid Chopper

The injured jawan was rescued by Army personnel and policemen, officials said. He was taken to a military hospital for treatment.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2017, 7:28 PM IST
Army Jawan Beaten by Mob on Suspicion of Being Braid Chopper
Representative image (Network18 Creatives)
Srinagar: An Army jawan was beaten up by a mob on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara town on suspicion of being a braid chopper.

The injured jawan was rescued by Army personnel and policemen, officials said. He was taken to a military hospital for treatment.

The jawan, who could not be identified, was beaten by people on the allegation of being a braid chopper, they said.

A video of the incident was being widely circulated on social networking sites.

Army officials did not respond to calls seeking an official version of the incident.

Protests also broke out in several parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar, against the unabated braid chopping attacks with at least half a dozen such alleged incidents reported in the past 24 hours.
