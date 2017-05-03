Army Jawan Commits Suicide in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: An Army jawan shot himself on Tuesday night by using his service revolver in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources have told News18 that a lack of leaves has been ruled out as a possible cause as Lance Naik Vishal Lohar has just returned from a holiday. He was posted with 54 Rashtriya Rifles and belonged to Karnataka.

Police hare investigating into the circumstances that led to the suicide. The Army has also ordered a court of inquiry (CoI) into



episode.