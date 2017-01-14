Army Jawan Pratap Singh Sits on Hunger Strike, Demands Justice

New Delhi: Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh - who alleged that soldiers are being exploited by their officers - sat on a hunger strike in demand of justice.

His wife Richa Singh said, “My husband called me in the morning (around 8 am) and he was crying. No one is believing my husband’s allegations against superior officers. We want justice.”

In the video Lance Pratap Singh said, "I have been in the army for 15 years. I have been concerned about the exploitation of jawans in the army, I was gathering courage to raise my voice. All powers are with the officers... if we complain, they get angry and take action against us".

He said he wrote letters to the President, the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home Minister and the Supreme Court, after which his officers accused him of sedition and also threatened his court martial.

"...When the PMO sought an answer, Brigade Commander tortured me. Any other soldier would have either committed suicide or would have done something wrong with the officers. But I did not do that. I am a soldier, and I felt it would not be right as it would taint my uniform," the soldier says.

"The officers tell us you will be court-martialled. I did not divulge any service details in the letter, then how is this sedition? This is my last letter. Jawans are taking dogs for walk, looking after children," he goes on.

Meanwhile, wife of BSF jawan Taj Bahadur Yadav said that they don't want an internal inquiry, CBI must inquire.Truth will be out only then.

A video by Tej Bahadur had complained about the quality of food and it had gone viral, triggering a flurry of reactions. He had uploaded a video alleging troops were being served bad quality food and had to even gone hungry at times. He had claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers "sell it off" in an "illegal" manner in the market.

(With IANS inputs)