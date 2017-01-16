Army Man Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Shifted to Bareilly Military Hospital

New Delhi: Lance Naik Yagya Pratap, who had uploaded a video talking about some jawans allegedly being made to do menial duties in the Army, has been shifted to Bareilly Military Hospital after he abstained from food and was showing "aggressive behaviour".

The army also said Pratap has spoken to his wife on mobile on Monday and that he is free to use mobile.

They added that Rajput Regimental Centre, where he is posted since December 21 last year, has reached out to the wife of the individual asking her to reach Bareilly Military Hospital so as to confirm welfare of her husband.

Army authorities have made arrangements for her stay and interaction with her husband, it said.

"The individual since January 14 had abstained from food and was showing aggressive behaviour. With a view to monitor his parameters the individual has been shifted to Bareilly Military Hospital on January 16, as requisite medical facilities do not exist at Fategarh," a statement by the Army said.

The development came a day after Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat warned soldiers of possible action if they air their grievances on social media.