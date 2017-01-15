Army Plays a Pivotal Role in Ensuring National Security: Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: Indian Army plays a pivotal role in ensuring the national security and will continue to acquit itself as a robust and vital instrument of national power in the coming years, President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday said in the capital.

On the occasion of Army Day, he greeted all officers, soldiers, veterans, civilians, ex-servicemen and their families.

"The Indian Army plays a pivotal role in ensuring the national security of India, whilst defending our borders across some of the most perilous terrain in the world.

"It provides stability during internal security challenges and is often called upon to provide assistance during natural calamities," the President said in his message.

Mukherjee, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces, noted that Indian Army is known for its

professionalism, selfless commitment and the unparalleled bravery.

"Today, we remember our bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The nation is indebted to them and their families. I wish to place on record our deepest appreciation for the dedication and devotion of our soldiers in their service to the nation," he said.

Mukherjee also exuded confidence that the Army will "continue to acquit itself as a robust and vital instrument of national power" in the coming years.

On this day in 1949, Lieutenant General K M Cariappa had taken over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Army from General Sir Francis Butcher.