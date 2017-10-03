Army Proved its Might by Conducting Surgical Strikes, Says PM Narendra Modi

The Army has proved its might by successfully conducting surgical strikes on terror camps across the LoC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.“I thank the media for the coverage of the surgical strike anniversary. It has boosted the strength and morale of the army,” he said at a rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur.PM Modi, who was in Bilaspur to lay the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), stressed on the "wide-ranging benefits" of such an initiative.He said an AIIMS in the state will help medical tourism. “Tourists come here from far off places. If they get access to AIIMS and get treated well, they will want to come here frequently,” he said.“We're making a campus where over 3,000 people will work together. This will also bring employment opportunities,” he added.Apart from the AIIMS project, the PM also laid the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Una and a steel processing plant at Khandrori in Kangra district via video conference.Himachal Pradesh is slated to go for polls soon. This is Modi’s third visit to the state, having addressed two ‘parivartan’ rallies in Mandi and Shimla earlier.Modi also took a dig at the Congress government in the state, calling it “jamaanati sarkar” in an oblique reference to chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who is embroiled in money laundering and disproportionate assets cases and is facing a CBI probe/