Army to be Deployed in Champaran, Sitamarhi as Flood Situation Worsens in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after taking an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state, said on Monday that Army would be deployed in Champaran and Sitamarhi to carry out rescue and relief operations.Expressing surprise over floods in Kishanganj, an area that has never witnessed such a situation before, the CM said it was a flash-flood like scenario. “Some areas witnessed unprecedented rainfall within the span of 48 hours which led to flooding. We do not have control over nature’s fury but the government is taking every possible step to mitigate the suffering of people,” he said.Almost two million people have been affected by floods in 11 districts. Thirteen people have died due to flood-related incidents.The CM said that Purnia was the worst affected district, followed by Kishanganj and Araria. He told that water level has started receding in Mahananda and Kankai rivers but accepted that draining of water from low lying areas will take time.Nitish thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promptly providing assistance to the state. Six teams of National Disaster Response Force arrived in the state on Monday and have been dispatched to different affected areas.The CM also announced that food camps would be set up in flooded areas to provide lunch and dinner for free of cost.