Arrest is Political Witch-hunt Since I Have Chhattisgarh Minister's Sex Tape, Says Journalist Vinod Verma

Chhattisgarh Police arrested former BBC journalist Vinod Verma from Ghaziabad early on Friday morning for allegedly blackmailing Chhattisgarh PWD minister Rajesh Kumar.It has been alleged that Verma had over 100 copies of sex tapes of Kumar, with which he was trying to extort money from the BJP minister.Verma was picked up at 3.30 am from Mahagun Mansion Apartments, Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram by a team of Chhattisgarh Police with the help of Ghaziabad Police, Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said.Vinod Verma managed to speak to the media after his arrest and said, "This is nothing but a political witch-hunt as I have the sex tapes of a Chhattisgarh minister."Raipur IG addressed the media on Friday morning and said, "The accused was blackmailing people with this one CD. The person who had made this CD led us to Verma."Asked on the contents of this CD, the IG said, "Investigation is underway. We can't reveal the details but contents of the CD violate Section 67 of IT Act."Senior journalist friends of Vinod Verma, who accompanied him to the police station after his arrest, said that he was arrested for the possession of a CD. Police have allegedly seized over 500 CDs of sex tapes from his residence.A six-member Chatisgarh Police team had come to Verma’s residence in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram with an arrest warrant in a case registered at Raipur’s Padri Police station.Although initial reports suggested that it was a joint operation by the Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh Police forces, UP Police later clarified that it had "nothing to do with it".According to an IANS report, Rahul Srivastava, PRO at the DGP office in Lucknow, said that a case under Sections 384 and 506 of the IPC had been lodged against Verma.Unconfirmed reports suggested that Verma, who in the past has worked with Amar Ujala and the BBC, was planning a sting operation against a senior Minister in the Chhattisgarh government.(With agency inputs)