Arrested Chotta Shakeel Aide Wanted to Become Like Dawood Ibrahim

New Delhi: Junaid Chaudhary, the arrested Chhota Shakeel aide who was allegedly planning to kill Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah, wanted to become a big gangster like fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim.

The 21-year-old, who was nabbed on the intervening night of June 7 and 8 from Wazirabad Road in northeast Delhi, thought the killing of Fatah would land him in Tihar Jail where he would kill Chhota Rajan, once a right-hand man of Ibrahim and now his arch rival, police sources said.

The sources said he wanted to become a big gangster like Ibrahim and his close aide Shakeel.

He would get in touch with Shakeel through WhatsApp to avoid detection, the sources said.

Chaudhary was arrested in June last year along with Roger Robinson, Yunus and Manish with arms and hawala money sent by Shakeel, but was released on bail within four months.

They had been planning to kill Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani and Chhota Rajan at that time.