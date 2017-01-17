Arrests Point at ISI Link in Patna-Indore Express Train Derailment

Mumbai: The Bihar police on Tuesday arrested a man, Moti Paswan, claiming he received funds from Nepal to derail the Patna-Indore express train.

Paswan has confessed he was paid to plant explosives on the Indore-Patna track in November last year that resulted in the loss of 150 lives.

The money allegedly came from a known ISI sympathiser, Dubai based Shamshul Hodi.

Two others have also been arrested along with Moti paswan. The Bihar police has now called in central agencies to investigate the matter.

In a related development, Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad is looking into the claims made by a man named Vasant Kumar, who said that he was approached by a man at his native place in Uttar Pradesh to get trained to undertake train derailment operations.

According to sources, the man in the month of December was approached by one Suresh who said that as Kumar is unemployed he should get into this as he would be given RS 70,000.

Kumar further claimed that on December 25, he along with 8 others, was taken from Varanasi to an isolated spot, where he was given training about how to remove track keys.

He was later told by the other members that in the month of November, they had carried out a similar operation near Kanpur station.

He said that he felt guilty and then eventually came to Mumbai at Jogeshwari at his Uncle's place.

Initially Railway Police Force was looking into the matter but eventually it was transferred to the Maharashtra ATS.

A top Maharashtra ATS official said that they are looking into the credibility of the input although they think there could be some loopholes in it. He added that inquiry is underway.