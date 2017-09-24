Arun Jaitley Loses Cool as Man Asks Him Hindi Translation of 'Bullet Train'

#WATCH: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gets interrupted while speaking on Bullet train at a seminar in Delhi, reprimands heckler. pic.twitter.com/H1Dg8AGLTu — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2017

Finance minister Arun Jaitley was left visibly annoyed and forced to halt his speech at a seminar in the capital on Sunday after an audience member repeatedly interrupted him.In a video of the incident put out by news agency ANI, Jaitley can be seen speaking about “recent ill-informed debates on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train” when an unidentified member of the audience interrupts him and asks him for the Hindi translation of ‘bullet train’.“Arun ji, bullet train ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? (What do you call a bullet train in Hindi),” asks the person. “Don’t use the English word for it while speaking in Hindi.”Reprimanding him, Jaitley asks the heckler show some seriousness. “Be a little serious, please. You have been noticed once. Gambhir hone ka prayas kijiye (Try to be a little serious),” Jaitley says.The man, however, persisted and said he had raised a "very serious" issue.After a two-second pause, Jaitley resumed his speech.On September 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe laid in Ahmadabad in Gujarat the foundation stone of the country's first 508-km high-speed bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.