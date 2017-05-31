Arunachal CM Meets MoS Defence, Rijiju Over Land Acquired by Army

Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday called on Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre and discussed issues regarding land acquisition for defence purpose in the state.

In a meeting held in New Delhi, the two leaders were joined by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and senior officials from Army, and Department of Defence (DOD).

From the state government - the Chief Secretary, Secretary to CM and Resident Commissioner were present, an official release said.

Pending cases including land acquisition at Bora Rupak (Baririjo), Bame (Tirbin), Basar, Baisakhi (North and South of Sela), Seppa, Shanglem (West Kameng), Mechuka, Tuting, Mandala (Dirang), Orak-Nacho-Kojin Nallah (Upper Subansiri), Manigong, Tawang, Anini, Tato, Kalaktang were discussed.

Issues regarding forest clearance for building border roads, NOC by the state government and release of compensation by the army were also discussed.

Khandu said that issues of high lease rate, grant of ownership rights, payment of dual compensation and fixation of land rates will be resolved soon.

He said that the state cabinet has already constituted a high-level committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of Minister, Land Management to examine these and assured cooperation.

"The HLC will be submitting its report in a month's time and then the state government will make a final call," he said.

MoS Defence Bhamre asked the DOD and Army officials to fast-track all the pending issues by coordinating with each other and the state government.

"As the chief minister and the chief secretary are here, we believe all issues on part of the state government will be cleared and land required for defence purposes in the state would be acquired but by paying land compensation to the rightful owners on time," he said.

He also stressed that such tripartite meetings between the Army, DOD and the state government should be held at regular intervals to resolve pending issues.

He said a similar meeting could be held in a few months in Arunachal Pradesh to reassess the action taken.

Rijiju, on the other hand, called for resolving all issues and clear pending cases in a time bound manner.

He asked the officials to specify the time they want to address all the issues that were discussed during the meeting.

"It should not be, it will be done. It will be done within this month or two month's time," he said.