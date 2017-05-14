DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Arunachal CM Welcomes Centre's Decision to Regulate Coronary Stent Prices
File Photo of Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the Centre's decision to regulate the prices of coronary stents and extended his government's support to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.
Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar in a letter to the states outlined the Centres measures to provide improved and affordable health care in the country.
These include regulating the prices of drugs and medical devices to reduce the burden of poor patients and their kin.
This enabled the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) to bring down prices by 50 per cent.
The regulated price of bare metal stents is Rs 7,260 and of drug eluting metallic stents (DES) and bio-restorable vascular scaffold/biodegradable stents is Rs 29,600.
"This is a huge relief for poor patients suffering from CAD," Khandu said in a letter to the Union minister on Saturday.
He assured that the Centre's notification will be made available to all concerned for necessary publicity.
He also appealed to the people to avail the regulated benefit for CAD cases.
"If any hospital/nursing homes overcharges or provides excuses of non-availability of stents, the matter should be immediately reported or complained to www.nppa.gov.in or through NPPAs helpline number 1800111255," Khandu said.